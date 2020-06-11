LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda) officially return on Thursday, June 11. The first match to be held will be the Seville derby Sevilla FC-Real Betis at 22:00. That same day Rayo Vallecano – Albacete, suspended in December, will also be played.

We explain what are the news of this exceptional return given the health emergency caused by COVID-19. New security measures for fans, players, coaches, coaching staff and other professionals in stadiums closed to the public, as well as new protocols and recommendations that must be followed during the celebration of all matches.

Exterior of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium | Andrew Babble (Shutterstock)

Can I go see my team at the stadium in First or Second Division?

The answer is no. All remaining matches of the 2019-2020 season will be played behind closed doors. This is stated in the BOE in Order SND / 414/2020, of May 16: “The competition will resume without public and behind closed doors. The media will be allowed to enter the broadcast of the competition. ” In addition, in stadiums, “the prevention and protection measures established by the health authorities and by the Higher Sports Council” must be followed. We will have to settle for watching matches from home or in bars with the capacity allowed depending on the phase in which our province is.

Fans watching a soccer game | Nomad Soul (Shutterstock)

Can I go see my team’s players train?

In this case, it cannot be done either. The training sessions can only be attended by: “the technical personnel necessary for their development, as well as essential support and utillero personnel” according to Order SND / 414/2020, of May 16. The media may not attend these sessions either.

Several players during an Atlético de Madrid training session | Efe

What are the new rules that have been established on the occasion of COVID-19?

We have contacted the Royal Spanish Football Federation and they confirm that there are important changes in regulations as a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis.

The first of the modifications is proposed by FIFA and approved by the IFAB (International Football Association Board) and says that: both teams may use a maximum of 5 substitutes (previously there were 3), whose substitutions must be made in a maximum of three interruptions by team.

On the other hand, the RFEF published on May 12 the circular of the “agreements adopted by the delegated commission of the general assembly of the RFEF”. This text proposes some exceptional measures to be taken into consideration in accordance with the rules of the game in official competitions, in order to reduce possible risks to the health of athletes. Some of the most notable are: the maximum number of substitute players will be 12, that is, 23 players may be called (before they were 19), refreshment and hydration breaks will be implemented during the 30 and 75 minutes of the game depending on the temperature, humidity and degree of insolation of the matches. This was done previously if the weather required it.

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium | Darios (Shutterstock)

What are the recommendations that the players, coaches and technical team must follow during the celebration of the matches?

The LaLiga proposes a series of recommendations to keep in mind during the celebration of the matches in this exceptional situation. LaLiga sources have advanced to Newtral.es some of these measures such as: “the entrance to the stadium through a door exclusively for players, coaching staff and referees, accreditation with EPI teams, the use of a single area of ​​the stadium , the suppression of the handrail and of any protocol act, the change of equipments to rest following a hygiene protocol, minimizing the stay in the locker room keeping the safety distance and the use of the bench following protection and hygiene measures ”.

What is infinite applause?

The so-called “Infinite Applause” is a LaLiga initiative that seeks to involve fans of teams from around the world to pay tribute to professionals who have helped fight the COVID-19 virus. The idea is to record a video or an audio applauding and send it so that, once all the sounds have been collected, a unique piece is created that will be played during the 20th minute of all the matches. This is their website.

What are the match times and when does the competition end?

From June 11 it will be played continuously twice a week, with days from Monday to Thursday and days during the weekend. Three time bands with adaptation margin have been established. The games during the week will be played at 19:30 and 22:00 and during the weekend they will be at 17:00, 19:30 and 22:00. The first schedule is reserved for meetings that are played in the northern part of Spain, where the temperature in these months is lower than in the rest of the country.

Both competitions will end on Sunday July 19 if the health situation allows it. There are 11 days of First Division and another 11 of Second Division to be disputed, to which must be added 4 more days of playoffs for promotion and descent of Second. In addition, the president of the Professional Soccer League, Javier Tebas, announced in an interview in a Marca forum that the 2020-2021 season will begin on September 12.

What about the rest of the European leagues?

As for the rest of the European leagues, some have already resumed their activity, such as the Bundesliga, which returned to play games on May 22, whose matches are also being played behind closed doors, in stadiums players have to keep a distance of 1.5 meters and wear a mask, also the field trip is done individually and handrails and group photos have been suspended at the start of the match. Other leagues have been permanently canceled, such as the Dutch league or the French Ligue 1.

Italian Serie A is scheduled to resume on June 19 and will also do so behind closed doors with a maximum of 300 people in the stadiums.

For its part, the English Premier League will do so on Wednesday, June 17 and will also do so with the stadiums closed to the public. Sky Sports will offer its spectators to add specific sounds and chants for each team during the broadcast of the matches.

