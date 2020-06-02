File photo shows a group of Antifa demonstrating in Portland in August 2017. (Free Press Photo: .)

“The United States of America will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization ”Trump tweeted as thousands of people across the country were preparing to again protest the death of African-American citizen George Floyd last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was detained by police.

Parallel to Trump’s announcement, the attorney general, William Barr, issued a statement in which he assured that eThe Department of Justice will activate the 56 offices of the FBI’s Joint Task Force to identify “radical groups and external agitators” that they take advantage of to “follow their own agenda”.

“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the riots is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr warned.

These groups, according to Barr, “have hijacked peaceful protests and are involved in violations of federal law“, Preventing” reconciliation “, so the government cannot” let them succeed. “

Who are Antifa?

The American anti-fascist movement, known as Antifa, is a small radical movement that, after Trump’s arrival at the White House, have become increasingly active against the demonstrations of white supremacists.

The word “antifa” comes from antifascism and it began to be used in the early 1930s in Germany to name socialist groups that stood up to the rise of Nazism.

In the past two decades, anti-fascist groups in the United States have campaigned for social issues.

“We believe and fight for a world free of fascism, racism, sexism, homo / transphobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and intolerance.Antifa New York said on her Twitter account this week.

But the main objective was to block the resurgence of neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups. One of the oldest, the Antifa in Rose City, Oregon, in 2007 prevented a neo-Nazi music festival.

His tactics include publicly denouncing far-right extremists and organize counter-protests. But since Trump’s election in 2016 renewed the vigor of right-wing groups, Antifa has launched to confront them directly and destructive civil disobedience.

A protester shows off his jacket with an Antifa symbol, during a protest that took place in Portland, Oregon, in August 2017.

What has Antifa done in the United States?

Antifa activists are often identified by Trump and his supporters as “alt-left.”, opposed to the “alt-right” (alternative right) that support the ruler and that includes the ultra-nationalist groups banks.

During Trump’s inauguration, On January 20, 2017, members of Antifa smashed windows and burned a car in Washington.

In August of that year they were at the forefront of counter-protests when white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, where pitched battles ensued.

Since then, both sides They have met at various locations, including Portland and Berkeley, California.

Antifa, according to the Congressional Research Service, It does not have a national organization or a leader. The service describes it as an entity “decentralized, radical, of related groups or individuals.”

Most are not violent, the report says, but “a part of the members of the Antifa movement wants to commit crimes to promote their beliefs“

In that occasion Trump generated strong controversy by blaming both neo-Nazi groups and left-wing protesters for the violence, and ensure that there were “very good” people among the white supremacists.

That claim was harshly criticized by members of the Democratic opposition and within his own party, who considered it to be a lukewarm reaction that protected racists.

Image of July 6, 2019, during a demonstration that an Antifa group faced the Trump Hotel, in Washington, to demand freedom of expression.

Antifa fueling protests over George Floyd’s death?

Outside of Trump and his allies, federal and local officials say that the widespread unrest of the past week involves many groups, both right and left, and among them, but not only, Antifa.

“Various right and left domestic terrorist groups are instigating and committing acts of violence and looting, ”Marco Rubio, president of the Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted.

The ABC News network reported that the Department of Homeland Security has intelligence documents that they accuse actors from both ends of the political spectrum.

In Minnesota, where the riots started, Officials say the instigators of violence are nationalist targets, leftists, anarchists, and even drug traffickers.

Mark Bray, a historian who has studied Antifa, said activists from that organization are certainly involved. He pointed out that its scattered structure, made up of small cells, makes it impossible to know how many there are.

“Basically, there are not enough anarchists or Antifa groups to unleash such destruction on their ownBray wrote in The Washington Post.

On June 1, 2020, protesters demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, lay with their hands behind during a protest in Times Square, New York.

Can Trump consider them terrorists?

Probably not. United States Lacks Standards to Label Domestic Violent Groups as Terrorists; as it happened with Al Qaida or Islamic State.

The United States Government has a list of international organizations and countries that it considers to be terrorists, but there is no internal terrorism statute.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) He immediately criticized Trump’s announcement to label this group as a “terrorist” and said that it shows that “terrorism is an inherently political label, which is easily abused and misused.”

“There is no legal authority to designate an internal (terrorist) group“The director of the Aclu national security project, Hina Shamsi, said in a statement.

Although the global designation of terrorist is a powerful tool that allows the arrest and detention of anyone who expresses support for these groups, andIf it does not apply within the United States for a simple reason: such a law, many fear, would tempt a leader to apply it against political rivals

However there are pressures to harden the classification of crimes, especially due to the frequent mass shootings against blacks and Jews by nationalist whites for years.

FBI Director Chris Way said in Congress in February that White supremacists would be investigated in the same way as IS supporters and that the entity’s anti-terrorist teams would be used.

Although the Prosecutor General Barr points to Antifa as a source of unrest, he has limitations to transfer the investigation to that anti-terrorist force. He said the focus should be on federal crimes involving crossing state lines to participate in riots.