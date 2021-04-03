Questions and answers about a grain free diet for pets, is it healthier?

Those who have pets have surely heard of ‘grain free’ food, a new trend that eliminates cereals from food for pets such as dogs and cats with the promise that it is more suitable, natural and healthy for them. .

Sonia Sáez, veterinarian and Brand Manager at Purina Corporativo, clarifies some of the doubts surrounding this type of diet.

What exactly is a ‘grain free’ pet food?

As its name indicates, in its English translation, a ‘grain free’ diet is a diet free of ‘grains’, that is, cereals, “in this type of diet, cereals are eliminated, such as rice, oats, wheat, corn or barley and they are replaced by other types of ingredients that allow pets to maintain a balanced and complete diet in terms of their nutritional value ”.

It is not, therefore, an exclusively carnivorous diet, but the source of carbohydrates comes from other types of vegetables, “currently there are diets and food products for cats and dogs that are nutritionally complete and that, although they are grain free , contain carbohydrates. In this type of diet and feed, cereals are usually replaced by an alternative source of carbohydrates ”. These alternative carbohydrates are, above all, “elements such as cassava flour or pea starch, among others. The important thing is that, although the feed is ‘grain free’, it contains the carbohydrates necessary to guarantee that the diet is complete and balanced, which is essential to be able to provide the animal with all the nutrients it needs to stay healthy ”.

Are cereals harmful for dogs and cats?

No, in fact, although both dogs and cats are preferably carnivores, in their diet there must be at least 30% carbohydrates, which can perfectly come from cereals, “in general terms it cannot be said that are bad, on the contrary, both cats and dogs can benefit from a diet of cereals. Dogs are omnivores, this means that they can meet all their nutritional needs both through meat and plants. In contrast, cats are obligate carnivores, which implies that it is necessary to include meat in their diet, but not exclusively. Grains such as corn, wheat, and barley are excellent sources of beneficial and essential nutrients. They are one of the best ways to provide antioxidants, carbohydrates rich in energy and fiber to help maintain good digestive health, ”says Sonia Sáez.

Only in specific cases, “if the dog or cat does not tolerate cereal feed well and it can negatively affect their health”. In these situations, the vet must diagnose it and recommend the most appropriate diet.

Is a ‘grain free’ diet better than one with cereals?

In absolute terms, no, but the ideal is to adapt to each pet according to their preferences and in case they have an intolerance or allergy, “when we refer to pet food, we must take into account age, size, level of physical activity and individual peculiarities, so that the optimal food for one is not necessarily so for another ”.

In which cases is a grain free diet recommended?

The ‘frain free’ diet is good – not better – for any type of pet, but it is specifically recommended only in case of allergies or intolerance to some of the cereals that traditionally make up commercial feed. These alterations are usually translated as “digestive or skin problems, such as redness, dull coat, itching, vomiting or diarrhea, among other symptoms. Likewise, it is very important to be attentive to possible symptoms in the animals and to go to the vet to establish a correct diagnosis and the recovery protocol ”, alerts Sonia Sáez. That is, we do not limit our pet’s diet without first confirming it with a veterinarian.

What to look for in a dog food with or without cereals?

According to the veterinarian Sonia Sáez, in reality, whether a diet is with or without cereals is the least of it, this is simply one more option among the varied offer that we find in animal feed. Therefore, rather than looking for eye-catching labels, we have to make sure that the product we choose “provides all the nutrients that are needed to be healthy, balanced and of high quality. From there, we can try the one that you like the most and feel the best, and if that is the ‘grain free’, perfect, because the important thing is that the decision is made “based on the needs of the animal and without compromising the quality or composition of the food, since that is where the difference will be noticed ”.

And how do we know that our animal’s diet is balanced? Sonia Sáez gives us some guidelines:

• That provides the nutrients -proteins, fats, fibers and minerals- and vitamins in optimal proportions and necessary for the animal to remain strong and healthy

• Combine different ingredients in its right proportion, according to the different stages of the pet’s life and its physiology, food after food, day after day, since, if not, it could affect its health.

• Let quality prevailregardless of cereals.

•Before making any changes, we recommend consulting a specialist to help us make food transitions correctly