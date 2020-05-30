The measures announced by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) for returning to school are good, but their practical implementation is full of doubts, said researcher Marco Fernández, from the organization México Evalúa.

Many actions similar to those observed in the international experience are detected. That good. However, there are multiple doubts that persist, “he said.

After the suspension, since March 17, of the face-to-face classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SEP announced this Friday the return on August 10, with a three-week remedial course at the basic level, with alternation in the student attendance, preventive filters, as the pandemic continues, and with the guarantee that if a contagion is detected, the entire school will close again.

On his Twitter account, Fernández, a researcher at the Tecnológico de Monterrey School of Government, asked the questions: “What will happen if a significant number of teachers become infected? Will there be a special retirement program? What will be done with the 20 percent of basic education schools that don’t have water? What are the full numbers of progress with online classes? “

Do we have preliminary numbers of students with whom, unfortunately, by educational level, by entity, by campus, it has not been possible to have contact? “

The specialist questioned whether the placement tests will be eliminated for secondary schools.

“It was no longer possible in May due to the circumstances, but then how will the process for admission be carried out, especially since there are secondary schools that due to their characteristics have more applicants than available places? How will the selection be?”, He added, among other questions. .

“I know that a few minutes in the morning is not enough to address all the issues, but hopefully the SEP and the Secretary of Education, Esteban Moctezuma, will soon be able to dedicate a larger space to resolve doubts.”

