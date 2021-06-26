Querrey defeats Mannarino and will play the title against Medvedev

06/25/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

.

The American tennis player Sam querrey, the world’s 60th player, will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Mallorca ATP final after beating the French this Friday Adrian Mannarino by 6-4 and 6-3 on the central court of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa.

Querrey, which eliminated the Spanish in the semifinals Roberto Bautista, connected 18 direct aces and perfectly solved the only two break balls of his service that he had in the game to beat Mannarino in an hour and ten minutes.

The American, winner of 10 ATP titles and semifinalist in the Stuttgart tournament (lost to the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime), showed in Mallorca why he has beaten great rivals in grass matches.

At Wimbledon 2016, he beat the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, eliminating him in the third round, and at Wimbledon the British Andy Murray, also number one in the world in 2017.

The blows of Querrey, especially his powerful serve, unhinged Mannarino, who, annoyed, threw his racket to the ground twice throughout the game.

The Frenchman, in 42nd position in the ATP, had reached the semifinals after eliminating the Spanish Feliciano lopez, but this Friday his powerful left foot was not enough to neutralize the Californian’s blows.