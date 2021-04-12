Querétaro wins 1-0 in their stadium against Santos Laguna

04/12/2021

On at 04:30 CEST

The Queretaro added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Santos Laguna this monday in the Corregidora of Queretaro. The Queretaro He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous game against UANL Tigers. For his part, the Santos Laguna had to settle for a draw to one against the Chivas Guadalajara. After the result obtained, the Queretaro team is ninth, while the Santos Laguna he is fourth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the home team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Gonzalo montes a few minutes after the start of the duel, specifically in minute 5. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the duel.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Queretaro gave entrance to Kevin Escamilla, Martin Rea Y Hugo Silveira for Arturo Palma, Jonathan Dos Santos Y Angel Sepulveda, Meanwhile he Santos Laguna gave entrance to Andres Ibargüen, Adrian Lozano, Eduardo Aguirre, Ignacio Jeraldino Y Carlos Emilio Orrantía for Ayrton Preciado, Edgar games, Jesus Ocejo, Juan Otero Y Santiago Munoz.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Alexis Doldan, of Queretaro and two to Omar fields Y Doria of Santos Laguna.

With 17 points, the Queretaro from Hector Altamirano was ranked ninth in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Jorge Guillermo Almada it was placed in fourth place with 22 points.

The next commitment of the Liga MX de Clausura for the Queretaro is against him Necaxa, Meanwhile he Santos Laguna will face the Toluca.