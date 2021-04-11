Querétaro receives Santos Laguna on the fourteenth matchday

04/11/2021

On at 09:45 CEST

The Queretaro plays this Monday at 2:00 his fourteenth match of the Liga MX de Clausura against the Santos Laguna in the Corregidora of Queretaro.

The Queretaro He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the fourteenth day after losing the last game against UANL Tigers by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won four of the 13 matches played to date.

Regarding the visiting team, the Santos Laguna reaped a tie to one against the Chivas Guadalajara, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, for which he arrives at the meeting with the aim of taking away the three points from the Queretaro. To date, of the 13 games the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won six of them.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Queretaro He has won four times, he has lost once and he has drawn twice in seven games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him. Santos Laguna, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Corregidora of Queretaro. At home, the Santos Laguna They have won once, been defeated twice and have drawn three times in their six games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium of the Queretaro if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Corregidora of Queretaro, obtaining as a result eight defeats and eight draws in favor of the Queretaro. The last meeting in this tournament between the two teams was played in August 2020 and ended with a score of 2-1 for the visitors.