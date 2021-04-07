Querétaro: Héctor Altamirano focuses on the victory over Santos to seek the playoff

Coach Hector Altamirano of the Gallos del Querétaro in the MX League, assured that they are focused on the Santos Laguna, in search of the triumph that will keep them in the fight to the league in this Tournament Guardians 2021.

We have to work to find a balance, we have to identify the mistakes we make that continue to cost us points but we also have the possibility of continuing to fight the playoffs and be attentive to the percentage issue, “were Altamirano’s words.

The Mexican technical director spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he made it clear that if they want to continue in the fight for a place in the playoffs, they must rescue the 3 units when they host the Laguneros.

⚽: The coach of the Querétaro team, Héctor Altamirano said that they must avoid mistakes that cost them results, heading to the game against Santos Laguna: “We have to work to find a balance, we have to identify the mistakes we make that we … pic.twitter.com/RLwJsSKW58 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 6, 2021

Héctor Altamirano stressed that the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada’s team will be very difficult, but they must find a balance in the team, to get out of the bottom of the position table and the percentage.

