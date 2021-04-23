Querétaro: Héctor Altamirano confirms talks with his board of directors for a contract renewal

Coach Héctor “Pity” Altamirano of the White Roosters of Querétaro in the MX League, confirmed that he has had approaches with the club’s board, for a possible renewal of his contract.

We are in talks, there is still no problem and I do not think there is, on that side I am calm ”, were the words of Héctor Altamirano.

The technical director of the Queretanos confirmed that he spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he assured that they are still in talks with the board, so he hopes to reach an agreement in the next few days.

The Gallos Blancos team is still in the fight for a place in the playoffs, showing interesting things about Héctor Altamirano’s squad in his first season at the helm.

