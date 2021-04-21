Querétaro: Gil Alcalá ensures that they remain focused on finding a place in the league

The goalkeeper Gil Alcala of the Roosters of Querétaro of the MX League, assured that they are still in the fight so they are looking for a victory on date 16, which will bring them to the big party this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Happy for not paying a fine, it was one of the objectives of the club, one of them was fulfilled but we still have two games to aspire to playoff spots “, were the words of Gil Alcalá.

The Mexican goalkeeper spoke at a press conference in front of the media this Wednesday, where he stressed that he still has two very important games in the final stretch of the tournament, to get a ticket to the playoffs.

Gil Alcalá made it clear that they already achieved their first goal of this tournament, which was to save the team from relegation and the financial fine, so they are focused on their second goal where they play against Juárez FC and León.

