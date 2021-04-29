Querétaro: Fernando Madrigal recognizes that Club León will be a tough rival despite their casualties

Football player Fernando Madrigal of the Gallos del Querétaro in the MX League, recognized that the Club Leon will be a tough rival for them on the last day, despite the fact that they arrive with a large number of essences for this match of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

The departure of Ambriz del León will be motivating because the players support him, they will come out more motivated, they have casualties but high quality people on the bench, “were the words of Fernando Madrigal.

The Mexican midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he highlighted the quality of the Panzas Verdes squad, ensuring that it will be a very important game despite the absences with which his rivals arrive.

, “The departure of Ambriz del León will be motivating because the players support him, they will come out more motivated, they have casualties but high quality people on the bench” ️ ️Fernando Madrigal, Club Querétaro pic.twitter.com/asLTYd0kMp – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 29, 2021

The León of Ignacio Ambriz will have the casualties of Luis Montes, William Tesillo and Sebastián Colombatto due to suspension, as well as Fernando Navarro due to injury, but Fernando Madrigal is not confident due to the quality of the rival bench.

