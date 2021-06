With 100% of the records captured, the Preliminary Electoral Results Program 2021 indicates that Mauricio Kuri, candidate of the PAN-Querétaro Independiente alliance, has the majority of the votes in the election to the governor of Querétaro, with 54.2% of the total of the votes.

In second place is Morena’s candidate, Celia Maya García, with 23.9% of the total votes.

While in third place is Abigail Arredondo Ramos, from the PRI, with 11.6% of the total votes.

jcp