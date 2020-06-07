Pumas said goodbye to this e-Liga MX with an unfortunate defeat in front of his people after the Roosters will beat them 3-2, in a match corresponding to date 17 of Closing 2020. With this, the university students completed a new e-failure in his palmares.

Betsiel Hernández commanded the Roosters and he went undefeated in the virtual tournament after not falling into any commitment he played. For his part, Alejandro Zamudio he could do little to avoid a new defeat for the university students.

Ariel Nahuelpán was present with the ‘ex law’ to 33 ′. The Argentine took the ball, turned around and, with the left, beat the ‘Chicken‘ Saldívar. Despite the visiting dominance, Pumas equalized the slate before the end of the first half courtesy of Carlos Gonzalez.

🕞34 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Ariel Nahuelpán defines perfectly to give the ‘Gallos’ the advantage. # TeamZamudio 0-1 # TeamBetsiel # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/rhDP2BLOUo – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 7, 2020

For the complementary part it appeared again Querétaro with Marcel Ruiz. The young Mexican outwitted an opponent inside the area and beat the rival goalkeeper with a great shot. Pumas tried to tie the score, but it was Triverio who placed the third visitor versus annotation of Zamudio in the final minutes of the match.

With this result, Querétaro beat Pumas in points level in this e-Liga MX. Unfortunately for their cause, both institutions were left out of any aspiration to Liguilla in this e-Clausura 2020

🕞78 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Marcel Ruiz scores and Querétaro regains the lead. # TeamZamudio 1-2 # TeamBetsiel # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX T #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/1YVK2vIH55 – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 7, 2020

