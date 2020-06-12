In this way, the Querétaro government will reactivate some non-essential activities such as hotels, churches and gyms.

The Governor of Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez, reported that the entity will change to orange at the Covid traffic light starting Wednesday, June 17.

“As of June 17, the traffic light of epidemiological risk will be orange for the state of Querétaro. We are about to begin economic recovery in our state so cautious, gradual and prudent“He noted in a video posted on his social networks.

For this, the State Economic Reactivation Program will be implemented with a bag of 250 million pesos of state resources.

Domínguez Servién highlighted that the strategy against Covid-19 has given results in his entity. However, he insisted that the health emergency is not overTherefore, citizens must continue to comply with the sanitary measures established in Querétaro.

The state president explained that the decision to change from red to orange was adopted in response to the runs of the models and the recommendations of the Technical Committee on health, as well as to listen to the productive sectors of the entity.

In such a way that the activities that will be reactivated are the hotels, restaurants and cafes, hairdressers, aesthetics and barbershops by appointment only; parks, squares and public spaces; while the markets, supermarkets and shops will be able to provide service keeping the size of one person per family.

Likewise, the gimnasios, swimming pools, sports centers, spas and massage centers they will be able to operate at 30% of their capacity and through appointments; shopping malls may reopen to 25%; churches and temples may reopen to 25% of their capacity, but without the celebration of religious services; while professional sports and games can only be done behind closed doors.

Remain suspended: cinemas, theaters, museums and cultural events, massive events, recreational centers, concerts, amusement parks, spas, fairs, nightclubs, bars and event rooms.