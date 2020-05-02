Photo by @PanchDominguez

The Governor of Querétaro made it clear this Saturday that the entity “will apply the law, if the reason is not met”

The government of Queretaro announced this Saturday 12 extraordinary measures to mitigate the coronavirus COVID-19 in the entity.

Said measures will be observed and guaranteed by the health authority, with the support of civil protection and, if necessary, with the respective application of the law.

The Governor of Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez, stated that the health inspection, civil protection and public security services are empowered under their legal powers to apply the extraordinary measures agreement that will be issued by the Ministry of Health and published in the Official Newspaper La Sombra de Arteaga, as well as in the covid19.queretaro.gob.mx microsite.

Among the new measures are the following:

Sanctions for those who do not comply with sanitary, isolation or quarantine measures, knowing that they are infected. Greater penalties for those who discriminate or attack state health personnel. Greater sanctions for those who commit family violence. Use of compulsory mouth mask in public spaces .Establishment of actions that limit non-essential or unnecessary transfers for people’s basic needs. Transit by private vehicle must be made only by a maximum of two adults. Minors who need to be cared for will be the exception when traveling with a family member. Any driver of the public transport or taxi service is obliged to use a mouthpiece and other self-protection equipment. In the taxi service, only the driver can go. and a maximum of two passengers at the rear of the unit. The health authorities may carry out operations in the various points where there are crowds and the proper distance or announced measures are not kept. The corresponding administrative law will be applied to them. Starting today, the state and municipal police will be able to use their powers to verify sanitary measures. Priority will be given to roads for emergency vehicles and checkpoints will be installed at the entrances of the state: federal highway 57 and the bypass to San Luis Potosí. If a person is caught in a non-essential and unnecessary displacement, he will be warned by the police and their actions will be recorded on a platform; if he recurs, he may be entitled to the maximum administrative penalties.

It was detailed that there were cases of people from neighboring states with the active virus and there were even two who died within a few hours of arriving at the entity.

Domínguez Servién recalled that 15 people have died in the entity and even two minors have been infected, a sector of the population that has less risk levels according to international medical practice; therefore, he said, “the law will apply, if the reason is not followed.”

With information from López-Dóriga Digital