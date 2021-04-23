Querétaro: Altamirano sees his duel against Juárez as key to secure a place in the play-off

Coach Hector Altamirano of the White Roosters of Querétaro in the MX League, sees his visit to the Braves of Juarez on matchday 16, to ensure that he made the playoffs for this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The game against Juárez will be very difficult, we must add, it is an important game to continue in the playoff zone and the team is focused on making a good game, ”said Héctor Altamirano.

The Mexican coach spoke at a press conference on Thursday, where he stressed that the duel against FC Juárez is key to his aspirations to qualify for the playoffs, since he is one of his direct rivals in the last places.

Héctor “Pity” Altamirano assured that he sees a team well focused on this matchday 16 duel, since everyone dreams of being able to get into the playoff zone and be able to go in search of a ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer.

