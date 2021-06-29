Quentin Tarantino to retire after his next film

Quentin Tarantino He has been warning for years: ten films and retires from the cinematographic direction. With the exalted ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood‘(2019) released, that leaves us to one more film of Knoxville’s genius to begin to analyze his filmography in its entirety and, after his last visit to’Real Time with Bill Maher‘, it seems his intentions seem unshakable.

“You are too young to quit and you are at the peak of your career,” he insists. Bill maher abandoning for a moment the promo of the novel ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘.

“That’s why I want to leave it, because I know the history of cinema and from now on directors do not improve,” Tarantino emphasizes before an audience that does not want to believe his words. “I don’t have a reason that I want to say out loud that I’m going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or in the supreme court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years making the films that I have made is not as much as other people, but that is a long career. It is a very long race. And I have given everything I have ”.

This threat of retiring after a dozen titles has been public since 2014, shortly before the premiere of ‘The Hateful Eight‘. The director is sure of not being able to maintain the level of a historical filmography and, although the rumors about the theme of his final production are varied, it is likely that he himself is not sure yet.

“There will be a tenth, yes. I have no idea what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a little later, “he said in 2019.” If you think about the idea that all movies tell a story, and each movie is like a train car, connected to each other, this [‘Érase una vez en… Hollywood’] It would be the great highlight of it all. And I imagine that the tenth would be a bit more like an epilogue ”.

In one way or another, its place in the history of cinema has long been indisputable:

– ‘Reservoir dogs‘(1992)

– ‘Pulp fiction‘(1994)

– ‘Jackie brown‘(1997)

– ‘Kill bill‘(2003)

– ‘Death proof‘(2007)

– ‘Damn bastards‘(2009)

– ‘Django unchained‘(2012)

– ‘The Hateful Eight‘(2015)

– ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood‘(2019)

