Quentin Tarantino Says Maya Hawke Would Play Beatrix Kiddo’s Daughter In Kill Bill 3

Much can be said about Quentin Tarantino’s career. Some see him as one of the greatest directors ever, while others see him as an original creator who lost his touch long ago and is a victim of his own reputation. The truth is that the titles that it has delivered remain in the collective of moviegoers and continue (and will continue) generating a lot of debate in that area. Also, to add to his quirkiness, Tarantino doesn’t plan to continue directing until he dies and is actively engaging in the conversation about his upcoming retirement, which was supposed to come after a tenth tape but could happen sooner than expected.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94% greatly divided the critics and the public. On the one hand, it received praise for the historical sensation and for the clear tribute to the cinema and television of that time. But on the other hand he received attacks for not respecting the event he is talking about, for the way he presented Bruce Lee and, of course, for supposedly being a movie where “nothing happens, but they talk a lot.” Whether or not this work is a gem is something that will be analyzed for the next few years, that’s for sure, but the real interest among fans is about his latest film, the one with which Tarantino will say goodbye to the film sets.

The director’s personal life changed dramatically in recent years and now with a wife and baby it seems that what little interest he had in filming something new has faded. In recent talks to publicize Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Quentin Tarantino Novel, it seems that his retirement will advance date. However, nothing is official yet and the promise of one last movie stands, but which movie? Followers are clear: they want to see Kil Bill 3 instead of an original project. In fact, for years false stories and trailers have been written about this third installment that would follow a new generation of murderers; specifically the daughter of the Girlfriend (Uma Thurman) and that of Vernita green (Vivica A. Fox)

The true odds of Kill Bill 3 being a reality are pretty slim. Although Tarantino has expressed his interest in this universe in the past, the moment seems exhausted at this point, but that did not stop him from thinking of all the possible paths that film could take, including one where Beatrix kiddo aka the Girlfriend and his daughter must flee after spending several years in peace.

In a recent interview for the podcast of Joe rogan, Tarantino admitted that a continuation of Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 1 – 85% and Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 2 – 84% sounds very attractive and explained its potential:

I think it’s the fact of visiting the characters again twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having twenty years of peace, and then that peace is destroyed. And now the Girlfriend and Baby are running away and just the idea of ​​being able to give the role to Uma [Thurman] and give the role to his daughter Maya [Hawke] in this thing it would be fucking exciting.

The director of Inglorious Bastards – 88% added details of a possible plot:

Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale had her arm cut off, but she’s still out there. They all have Bill’s money. In fact, Gogo had a twin sister, Shiaki, so his twin sister could show up.

Despite these ideas, Tarantino has already made it clear that his latest film will be a kind of epilogue to his career and he does not believe that a continuation can give him the closure he wants to his career.

For her part, Maya Hawke would surely come in handy Kill bill for being the daughter of Uma Thurmanbut you don’t really need that push right now. The actress had a small but significant appearance in Once upon a time in … Hollywood, but his true moment of fame happened earlier with the premiere of the third season of Stranger Things. Hawke quickly became one of the favorite characters in the popular series of Netflix and his return is expected for the fourth season. In addition, the young woman has explored other artistic fields with her first album, Blush, released in 2020.

