Quentin Tarantino retiring before his 10th movie?

It has always been known that Quentin Tarantino plans to say goodbye to the cinema. But it seems, according to his statements, that it will be much sooner than we imagined.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the favorite directors of many movie fans. He has given us movies that have remained to be remembered, and fans are happy every time a film is released on the big screen. However, he has made it clear many times that he plans to retire from the film industry after releasing his 10th film. But, apparently, this day could be very close.

Quentin Tarantino recently took part in a chat with the Pure Cinema Podcast. There he told that he plans to retire after his tenth film, but that this can also change and end everything much earlier. According to his new statements, the filmmaker believes that it is impossible for directors to end their careers with good films but that they always end up being “very bad.”

Say goodbye to the movies?

“Maybe I shouldn’t do another movie because I could be very happy throwing the mic down. That’s the frustrating part, a lot of truly great directors, their last three movies, it would have been a great way to end. Most directors have horrible latest movies. Usually his worst movies are the last ones. That is the case of directors who made the golden age of Hollywood who made their last films in the 60s and 70s and ended up being the case of those who made their last films in the 80s and 90s “, expressed Quentin Tarantino in the podcast .

In the event that the filmmaker believes that the tenth film is not necessary, his film career would end with the film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Which garnered Oscar nominations, a good critical rating, and public applause. It may not be a fan favorite, but it would be a worthy and highly respected film. But if you change your mind and decide to make a tenth movie, you still have time. Since the film starring Leonardo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is his ninth title, due to Kill Bill 1 and 2, he counts them as if it were a single movie.

