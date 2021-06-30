Quentin Tarantino makes his debut as a novelist – El Sol de México

Quentin Tarantino has made his debut as a novelist with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, a new vision of his latest film set in the golden years of the film mecca at the end of the 1960s and which goes on sale today as a simultaneously in 16 countries.

The novel alters the structure of the story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt -who won his first Oscar- and delves into both the characters and the reconstruction of the atmosphere of the time.

The own director of cult films like Pulp fiction and Reservoir dogs has confessed on occasion his fondness for the old custom of the film industry of publishing novels in parallel to the launch of his highest-grossing films, which he used to buy as a child as soon as it came out of the cinema.

The plot of the novel, a mixture of reality and fiction, is similar to that of the film, which received a total of ten Oscar nominations in 2020. A Hollywood actor, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) lives his low hours, after a decade in the crest of the wave.

By his side is always Cliff Booth (Pitt), a war veteran who used to work as his stunt double, but now, given the job shortage, has become his messenger.

Unlike the film, in the novel both appear continuously in “flashbacks”, revealing new aspects of his personality, such as Dalton’s possible bipolarity -a disease of which little was known at the time- and details of the military past of Dalton. Booth and the deaths behind him.

Parallel to the history of these two antiheroes, Tarantino delves into the “Manson family” and the transformation that the hippy movement underwent in the throes of the 1960s.

The author recounts the origins of Charles Manson – something he omits in the film – and the formation of the sect he led, paying special attention to the ranch where his acolytes settled and where they planned what would become the crime most famous in the history of cinema.

Tarantino also delves into the relationship of the couple formed by the director Roman Polanski and the actress Sharon Tate, shows the importance that the Pole had in Hollywood at the time and, about Tate, daughter of a military family, reveals his journey making Hitchhiking from her hometown to Los Angeles to become an actress.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is full of information and proper names from the history of cinema, the producers of the moment (NBS, Universal, Columbia), the directors (William Witney, John English , George Cukor) and the actors (Paul Newman, Rock Hudson, Bruce Lee).

Also included are some pages dedicated to the ‘spaghetti western’ shot in Almería (southeast Spain) and more specifically to those starring Aldo Ray.

MORE BOOKS COMING

But this will be the first of at least two books that the famous film director will be publishing, since he signed a contract with the Harper Collins publishing house.

In addition to the aforementioned work of narrative fiction, another book called Cinema Speculation, in the genre of so-called “non-fiction literature” and which is based in part on Tarantino’s admiration for Pauline Kael, the famous critic of New York.

This second book will be a diverse mix of reviews, essays and personal notes, with which readers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the author’s reflections.

They will also get acquainted with the tantalizing “what ifs” from one of the best known filmmakers. In short, this book, whose publication date is not yet known, will be a delicacy for movie lovers of the seventies.

