Quentin Tarantino is considering retiring without making his 10th movie

He has always said it and now he may be ahead of his words. Quentin Tarantino explains that he is considering abrupt retirement even despite his earlier insistence that his 10th film would be his last directing job. The filmmaker remains convinced that it is better to say goodbye than to end and close his career with bad films and that is why he would be happy to say goodbye to the set with the ones he has already done.

Don’t Miss: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel will be very different from the movie, says Quentin Tarantino

In a talk with the Pure Cinema Podcast, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he is considering retiring as a director before his 10th film, a mark that he had always assured would be his professional goodbye. This is because he continues to believe that it is impossible for directors to end their careers with good films but that they always end up being “very bad films.” These were his words:

Maybe I shouldn’t do another movie because I could be very happy throwing the mic down. That’s the frustrating part, a lot of truly great directors, their last three movies, it would have been a great way to end. Most directors have horrible latest movies. Usually his worst movies are the last ones. That’s the case with directors who made the golden age of Hollywood who made their last movies in the 60s and 70s and it ended up being the case with those who made their last movies in the 80s and 90s.

As you can see, if you are a fan of the director, you may be better off not expecting to see anything new from Tarantino or at least not with much hope. Even if she respected her previous statement, retiring with her tenth work would be very close to her. If we count his filmography as a director, Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94% was the ninth, as the account Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 1 – 85% and its sequel as a single installment that was split for marketing reasons.

Tarantino has spent these two years working on novels, one of which is a prose version of his latest film. Likewise, he has explained in the past that retiring as a filmmaker does not mean that he will not continue working in some other medium. It is also known that he developed ideas for a film in the franchise of Star trek, although this did not finish convincing the studio and the producers that they have the rights to those characters.

We recommend: Quentin Tarantino’s Tips for Filmmakers

Outside of these projects, it is not known that he has any story in his sights for a possible tenth film. Added to that, this new statement suggests that you may not even be looking for one. Since the reception to Once upon a time in hollywood, a story about an actor in decline and his stunt double, was extremely positive, as he says, perhaps the best option is to say thanks and say goodbye on time. Even to the disappointment of his many followers.

Are you right that no director manages to end his career on a high note? That and each one would have to decide. Perhaps the determination that he is not to leave his career as a director in failure works in favor of his fans and, if it becomes his tenth film and this is not very good, pride will lead him to finish with film number eleven. All you have to do is wait and see what happens.

Continue reading: Quentin Tarantino praises Joker and analyzes the scene that impacted him the most