Quentin Tarantino considered a remake of ‘Reservoir Dogs’

Quentin Tarantino he is still thinking about what his last film will be, and has revealed that for a moment he considered it to be a ‘remake’ of ‘Reservoir dogs‘. Poetic! The 8 bloodiest scenes from ‘Reservoir Dogs’ that made Quentin Tarantino soaring

The last movie of Quentin Tarantino could have been a remake of ‘Reservoir dogs‘. Really! This has been revealed by the same filmmaker on his visit to the Real Time with Bill Maher program, where he has reaffirmed his decision to retire as a filmmaker after signing his tenth film, to the sadness of his fans.

Maher insisted on knowing the reason for this decision, to which Tarantino responded with film history: “Don Siegel: If he had quit his career in 1979 when he made ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, what a final movie! What a ‘mic drop’! But it ends with two more [‘Golpe audaz’ y ‘Blackjack’], he doesn’t really feel them “. Wow, the director wants to finish on top, and not go out the back door. The question that is still in the air is: What will be your expected farewell to management?

We don’t know yet, but Tarantino had a very interesting idea, which he has already discarded: “I actually considered doing a remake of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as my last movie. I won’t do it, Internet! But I did consider it.”. It remains as an anecdote in this final phase of his career, and not as a real project. We don’t know how it would have come out, but of course it would have come full circle: end his career by going back to the movie that catapulted him to fame in 1992. How poetic it would have been! After the acclaimed ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’, there is no doubt that his farewell has to be this epic.

