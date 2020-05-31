Share

Director Quentin Tarantino makes a rather surprising choice of the movie he most liked, released in 2010.

Quentin Tarantino He is a great lover of movies. From his humble beginnings working in a video store to becoming one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood, he continues to watch any type of cinema. He was recently asked what was the best he had seen in the last decade, and the filmmaker was not disappointed with his answer.

“It is The Social Network (2010), without a doubt … It is number 1 because it is the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition, “said Quentin Tarantino.

Director Quentin Tarantino would also continue to justify his selection by mentioning how he views Aaron Sorkin one of the best writers working today, mentioning the television series The Newsroom as additional proof.

What is The Social Network about?

This movie that liked so much Quentin Tarantino, is the story of the creation of Facebook. We can see how a young man Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) Create the social network by changing the world forever.

To make this film, a lot of talent was really gathered, since the direction is David Fincher and in the script Aaron Sorkinno. No wonder she won three Oscars out of the eight she was nominated for. It also raised more than $ 224 million with a budget of $ 40 million.

The director after release Once upon a time in Hollywood It looks like he’s taken a break, but hopefully Quentin Tarantino will roll again soon. In addition, that film is sure to be on many of the best lists in recent years since the quality of both the script and the acting is undeniable.

