Premiere (via The Playlist) who revealed it: The social network by David Fincher. And if you look at our ranking of the best movies that the last decade left us, it was precisely the one that we voted in first position. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The director of Pulp Fiction had already revealed in January what was the second best of the decade in his list: Dunkirk by Christopher Nolan. And since then he had his fans on tenterhooks waiting for him to announce The first one was in an interview with the French magazine Premiere (via The Playlist) that revealed it: The social network by David Fincher. And if you look at our ranking of the best movies that the last decade left us, it was precisely the one that we voted in first place.

the greatest active dialogue writer ”.“data-reactid =” 25 “> According to Tarantino, the dramatized biography on the creation of Facebook released in 2010 surpasses the competition while defining its screenwriter, the master of words Aaron Sorkin, as”the greatest active dialogue writer ”.

RottenTomatoes), won 3 Oscars of the 8 to which she was nominated (best adapted screenplay, editing and music), losing the best film against a bet that has not managed to overcome the passage of time as much as this Facebook story, The king’s speech (one of the many elections that the public and critics have criticized from the Academy: that year there were other favorite candidates such as Origin, Black Swan, Toy Story 3 and The Fighter). David Fincher’s film was also a box office success for the studio after reaping € 199 / $ 225 million on a budget of € 35 / $ 40 million. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> The social network debuted with overwhelming criticism (it has a 96% pass on RottenTomatoes), won 3 Oscars out of the 8 to which it was nominated (best adapted screenplay, editing and music) losing the best film against a bet that has not managed to overcome the passage of time as much as this Facebook story, The King’s Speech (one of the many elections that the public and critics have criticized from the Academy: that year there were other favorite candidates such as Origin, Black Swan, Toy Story 3 and The Fighter.) David’s movie Fincher was also a box office success for the studio after reaping € 199 / $ 225 million on a budget of € 35 / $ 40 million.

our list of the best movies of the last decade, we chose it as the first because “she was the mother of a movement that is without a doubt the great definition of modern culture in 2010s“; “because it is the film that defines this decade that is coming to an end, because it defines the most important influence in the changes of modern culture, and because just as it grabs our attention in 2010, it continues to do so now” Then other critics also evaluated it in the same way, being the best of the 2010s for Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal.“data-reactid =” 28 “> When we made our list of the best movies of the last decade, we chose it as the first because” it was the mother of a movement that is undoubtedly the great definition of modern culture in the 2010s “; “Because it is the film that defines this decade that is coming to an end, because it defines the most important influence in the changes of modern culture, and because just as it grabs our attention in 2010, it continues to do so now.” Later other critics also They evaluated in the same way, being the best of the 2010s for Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal.

2011 chose to Midnight in Paris Woody Allen as the best of that year, and in 2015 to Mad Max: fury on the road.“data-reactid =” 30 “> In other words, for Tarantino, The social network surpasses other of his favorite films from the 2010s. We can remember that, for example, in 2011 he chose Midnight in Paris Woody Allen as the best of that year, and in 2015 Mad Max: fury on the road.

your favorite western movies -that genre to which so many tributes do- as well as his horror film recommendations And till the best songs of his movies. Even your favorite spanish movies! “data-reactid =” 31 “> Unlike other filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino loves to share his favorite movies with the public and his fans, serving as a constant recommendation for moviegoers around the world. Without going any further, he revealed which ones They are his favorite western movies – that genre to which he pays so much tribute – as well as his recommendations on horror movies and even the best songs from his films, including his favorite Spanish films!