Quentin Tarantino assures that it is “depressing” that films designed for the cinema are released in streaming

Quentin Tarantino misses the “old normal” very much, at least from a cinematic point of view. And it is that the year before the pandemic, above, it was an especially spectacular year for the big screen. He quotes ‘Joker’ or ‘1917’, but that 2019, when he did not suspect the coronavirus, also gave us the ‘Little Women’ by Greta Gerwig, lwinner of the last Oscar for Best Film before the health crisis, ‘Parasites’, or ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Then everything changed, also in the case of an industry that has had to adapt as best it could, and continues to flow and make decisions constantly.

Thus, from that ‘Endgame’, we have gone to the premiere of one of Marvel’s greats through streaming. Yes, the launch of ‘Black Widow’ has been mixed, but its figures, that negative record of the UCM at the US box office, speak of the tremendously precarious situation in theaters.. Precarious, and if we ask Tarantino, “depressing.”

Nothing fan

This filmmaker, speaking to the ReelBlend podcast, talks about the new favorite option for many studios, those premieres across multiple platforms, in a tone that makes it clear that he is anything but a fan. “I think it is depressing. I am glad to be working with Sony, which has not bet on that. They have not gone down that path. But it really makes me think of 2019, when we released ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’, and also ‘Joker’ and ‘1917’It was as if we were birds that had just passed through a window while the window was slammed shut, and we practically caught our tail feathers with the blow. But we left on time“There is little nostalgia that Tarantino transmits … Will the cinematographic experience return to what it was?