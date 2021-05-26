Quentin Halys defeats tennis player Yannick Maden in qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

Quentin halys, French, number 222 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-four minutes 6-1, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 6-1 to the german player Yannick maden, number 201 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the French player managed to break the serve 5 times to his rival, in the first service he had a 58% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 67% of the service points. As for the German, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, had a 71% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 54% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.