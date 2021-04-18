Queer women’s romances are always in the past

In one of its comic ‘skits’ this season, ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodied the typical “period lesbian dramas” in which there is never a lack of intense looks, oppressive environments, the wind that whips the manes and, as they themselves say, “the saddest flirt in the world”. We see women who love each other in secret and in silence, women who repress and draw and brush under the dining room table. They are brilliant movies, from ‘Carol’ to the recent ‘Ammonite’, but, Why does it seem like we always have to view ‘queer’ female romances from the perspective of the past and consequently from oppression? Aren’t there stories of contented, romantic, contemporary lesbians?

Asking these questions is not a way of criticizing that a film decides to set itself in the past, a narrative decision that has nothing wrong with it, but rather to shed some light on that tendency in contemporary cinema to concentrate the little ‘queer’ representation of women in the big screen through the prism of what was, and not what is. Sure we love to see two great actresses like Kate winslet Y Saoirse Ronan picking up rocks on the beach while ogling on ‘Ammonite’ from Francis Lee, or feel the fire of Noémie Merlant Y Adèle Haenel through canvas in ‘Portrait of a Woman on Fire’ by Céline Sciamma, or encourage Cate blanchett Y Rooney mara to overcome all possible obstacles in ‘Carol’ by Todd Haynes.

And they could join the list, with its peculiarities and various genres, ‘The secret of the bees’ by Annabel jankel, ‘Elisa y Marcela’ from Isabel Coixet, ‘Lizzie’ by Craig William Macneill, ‘The Maiden’ by Park chan-wook, ‘Colette’ from Wash Westmoreland and ‘The favorite’ of Yorgos Lanthimos. What’s more. will soon be included in the list ‘The world to come’ of Mona Fastvold, a western set in the 19th century where love arises between two neighbors, played by Vanessa kirby Y Katherine Waterston, and that he communes with those same codes that became a joke on ‘Saturday Night Live’. As we said, many of those mentioned are great films that deserve to be celebrated, but, unfortunately, These end up being the only ‘mainstream’ strongholds of women outside the heteronorm. And the truth is that in their lives there is still much more to explore.

Even when we look for exceptions, romances between women set in the present, what we find continue to fall in the context of oppression, which is no longer historical but belongs to a conservative community. For example, ‘Disobedience’ from Sebastian Lelio, where Rachel Weisz Y Rachel McAdams find the obstacle of the Jewish orthodox religion, and also the Spanish ‘Carmen y Lola’ of Arantxa Echevarría, in which Zaira Romero Y Rosy rodriguez they suffer the same, but with the gypsy community. It is clear that the topic of “forbidden love” is very succulent, and allows you to build romances whose sexual tension goes beyond the screen. It is the material of very powerful dramas, perfect for the showcasing of great actresses and also for social criticism against intolerance and LGBTphobia. And all that is fantastic, but, in a general context of representation, insufficient.

Of course, we can find numerous examples in ‘indie’ cinema that escape this trend, from ‘But I’m a cheerleader’ to Jamie babbit to ‘Duck Butter’ by Miguel Arteta and going through the multi-award-winning and canonized ‘La vida de Adèle’ by Abdellatif Kechiche (winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival), but we have those films and will continue to have them, and that’s great. But it remains to conquer in another way the productions with a vocation for the general public, the dramas that win Oscars and the comedies that become blockbusters, the type of films that star in front-line Hollywood stars such as Winslet, Blanchett, Ronan, Kirby, Mara and company. Continue beyond the step you have taken Clea duvall with his Christmas movie ‘The Season of Happiness’, with Kristen Stewart Y Mackenzie davis. Objective: fill in the gaps we still have of ‘queer’ stories in so many story types and genres.

In short, as they pointed out Daisy jones in Vice:

“What I’d really love to see is a well-budgeted blockbuster about ‘queer’ women set in 2020 or 2021. I’m not talking about an overlooked indie movie, or a Netflix coming-of-age where the main character’s best friend might be ‘queer’. I mean the kind of movie starring a star like Kate Winslet. The kind of movie that could be screened in theaters. The kind of movie in which the main characters are not being suffocated by their circumstances, or in a constant state of fatal longing, but are doing the things that straight people do all the time in movies: kissing, getting drunk, having fun, having romances and breakups. “

This issue was also addressed by Jessica Mason in an article published in The Mary Sue, where he pointed to a key aspect: many of the stories mentioned are written and / or directed by heterosexual men / women, whose determination to portray oppression when telling a ‘queer’ romance does not it’s really empowering. “It makes me feel like people are picking up our stories and the fertile ground of lesbian yearning to make their own movies without really encouraging real ‘queer’ women in the process,” writes Mason, who criticizes this obsession with “queer” pain, because apparently modern queer women with all our joy and triumph are not exciting if we are not suffering “. And he sentences: “The message conveyed by this cinematographic trend, despite the often excellent quality of the films that make it up, is that the ‘queer’ female experience is one of misery and loneliness occasionally interrupted by a fiery love story and doomed to failure. And even that experience is reserved for white, healthy, slim cis women … often played by heterosexual actresses.“.

Mason’s perspective as a ‘queer’ woman is key to understanding why the question that presides over this article is pertinent. His answer, however, is not so clear. Even so, as we have already pointed out, the problem will never be that these films exist, but rather that the film industry is being unable to find economic resources, spaces and support for other types of stories starring LGBTIQ + women. And also that the portraits of oppression and forbidden loves embodied by heterosexual actresses continue to benefit rather than looking for contemporary, real, inspiring, happy and romantic stories to tell today on the big screen together with ‘queer’ actresses who could be a reference for so many.

While television seems to have found more freedom to develop a heterogeneous and diverse set of stories, past and present (‘Orange is the new black’, ‘Gentleman Jack’, ‘L’, ‘Feel good’, ‘Ratched’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Day by day’, ‘This shit surpasses me’, ‘Batwoman’, ‘The Bold Type’, ‘Transparent’ …), cinema is still accounting for the lives of queer women. Hopefully next time, an ‘Ammonite’ style period drama hits the box office accompanied by a contemporary romantic comedy where a ‘queer’ woman doesn’t have to worry about being discovered and punished, but simply about how to find that woman. gorgeous with whom he had a ‘meet cute’ in a library. For example!

