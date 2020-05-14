Through Twitter, the streaming platform released 10 new episodes; Longest so far, season will take place in the American state of Philadelphia

Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ series had its fifth season date confirmed by the streaming service on Thursday.

The 10 unpublished episodes, recorded in the state of Philadelphia, will enter the platform on June 5. According to the American publication Deadline, a sixth season of the attraction has already been confirmed for 2021, with episodes recorded in Austin, Texas.

In the previous seasons, fabfives visited Georgia and Missouri, in addition to recording a special in Tokyo, Japan. state, also confirmed with Netflix that a special recorded in Brazil is being produced.

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ?? Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! # QE5? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM – Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

Queer Eye is presented by Antoni Porowski, a specialist in food and wine, interior designer Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, who knows everything about cutting and styling, psychologist and artist Karamo Brown, and fashionista Tan France. The series is the most recent adaptation of the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy program.

