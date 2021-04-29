Queensboro, a team owned by David Villa, already has a stadium

04/29/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The next United Soccer League team, the Queensboro FC, jointly owned by former soccer player David Villa, will compete from 2022 at York College of the City University of New York, with a capacity for 7,500 spectators. The club, which has already announced that Josep Gumbau will be its coach, is owned by David Villa himself, in addition to Jonathan Krane Y Aly Wagner.

The Asturian, who retired in February 2020 after a brief experience in Japan, has indicated that it is an important step for the future of the club: “Introducing this stadium is a very important step in our project. Our dream of building a path for young footballers in Queens and across New York to become professionals is much closer now.”. “We are very happy and We appreciate the support of all the people who help Queensboro FC, starting with the University of the City of New York and York College, which have been key to making this stadium a reality in Queens, “he said.

The Queensboro was born with the mission of unite one of the most diverse areas of New York, where more than 150 different nationalities coexist and where more than 130 languages ​​are spoken with a population that exceeds two million inhabitants. Along these lines, the former from Valencia, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid clarified the main lines of action: “This year we have started to select young local players and we have also created a residency program for boys with whom this month we will start competing in a U19 team. In March 2022 we will make our debut with the professional team at the USL Championship.”.

One step beyond the DV7 Academy

Despite hanging up his boots at Vissel Kobe a little over a year ago, David Villa’s connection with football continues stronger than ever. The striker, who five years ago he launched the DV7 Academy for the development of the youngest, has acquired Queensboro with the intention of continuing to increase its influence in football training.

The American club, located north of New York City, will begin to compete as of next year in the second division of the United States. Jonathan Krane, which he also owns, highlighted the union that football can create in an area like Queens: “We are very proud to offer our fans a specific soccer stadium, built by and for the Queens community, making it a gathering place to celebrate soccer & rdquor;.