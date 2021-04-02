Queens of attraction, Celia Lora and Michelson release video | INSTAGRAM

It is not the first time that beautiful model and conductive mexican, Celia Lora joins forces with her former partner reality show Ignacia Michelson, with whom did you participate in Acapulco shore but this time they raised the temperature in their fans showing that they are the queens of attraction.

That’s right, these are some photos with which they announced their new collaboration in which they were working, modeling together from a jacuzzi in a photoshoot and a very attractive video that surely his fans are already enjoying on the page on which it was published.

For now, the faithful followers of the two girls are enjoying the entertainment pieces that they placed on their official Instagram, where they gave a little taste of everything that awaits them on that page where they can see the even more uncovered ones.

We are talking about one of the last photos he shared Celia lora, in which she appears with La Michelson in some outfits style swimsuit, but very interesting with some fabrics that look quite good on them, something that Internet users enjoyed to the fullest and that made their afternoon quite happy.

But of course that’s not all because the famous daughter of Alex Lora, the legendary vocalist of the Mexican rock band The TriHe continues to do his thing and is currently in Tulum, enjoying a beautiful and elegant hotel working as an influencer and practically walking around while doing it.

He has shown that he is the perfect person to entrust him with the promotion of a business, be it hotel, sale of various products and even clinics or medicine in all sectors, he has participated demonstrating that he can increase the views of some profiles and make them even buy some products.

You can imagine the delicious food that he is enjoying in the restaurants he has attended, which By the way, they look more than sophisticated as well as the dishes they serve there. Everything he showed us through his beautiful stories where he always keeps his fans aware of his activities and especially his travels.

