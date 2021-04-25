Queens mother killed her twin babies by giving them disinfectant with her milk and bathing them with boiling water



Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A female resident of Queens She was charged with the murder of her six-week-old twins, who were given disinfectant to drink, then poured boiling water on them, but when one of them did not die she ended up stabbing him.

The babies ‘deaths had shocked New York, but prosecutors’ revelations of how they died have caused a stir.

Danezja Kilpatrick, the mother now accused, first he added Pine Sol to the boiling milk, but one of them did not die so he decided to stab him in the neck, prosecutors reported.

The details of the terrible deaths of the babies were revealed during the arraignment of murder against Kilpatrick, accused of killing Dallis Y Dakota Bentley, The New York Post reported.

Kilpatrick, 23, lived in a NYCHA complex.

“I can not take it anymore”, the mother reportedly said when authorities discovered the bodies of the small boy and girl.

It was Dakota who died on her mother’s second attempt, who placed her body in a plastic bag and hid it under the kitchen sink.

Dallis was found lying face down inside a bassinet, with a knife to the back of his neck, the Post revealed.

The babies were found Thursday afternoon after a relative who reported the events to the New York Police Department.

The elements of the NYPD They searched the apartment at Woodside Houses on 51st Street at 32nd Avenue.

The mother is charged with two counts of murder in the first and second degrees, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and may face life in prison.