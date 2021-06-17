Queens gay couple fired for not wanting to get vaccinated: they wanted to get pregnant



Couple was fired for not getting vaccinated.

Jisserlin reyes Y Sandra balbin They were fired from their job for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The reason they had was that they were concerned about the effects of the immune system on the pregnancy.

The couple that lives in Queens She filed a lawsuit with the local court after being fired from the catering company where they worked.

Reyes, 33, and Balbin, 36, had concerns in May that they intended to get pregnant, so they declined the injection.

“I didn’t want to take any chances. I was two weeks away from being inseminated “Balbin told the Daily News.

“The vaccine is too new. They are still collecting data on how the vaccine reacts in pregnant women, “he explained.

Great Performances / Artists As Waitresses, Inc informed them that their last day of work would be May 28, as the company requires the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

“I was scared when the Human Resources person called me, I almost had a panic attack”Balbin said.

Balbin was counting on the company’s insurance to help pay for the in vitro fertilization she needed to get pregnant.. “Now I don’t have the money to do this.”

The couple filed a lawsuit Monday alleging wrongful termination and discrimination on the basis of disability or sex.

Balbin had worked for most of the pandemic, while Reyes had only started a few months ago.

The women worked comfortably wearing face masks, with social distancing and were tested every two weeks, as indicated by the company.

Balbin and Reyes began to worry when they tried to get pregnant through artificial insemination and the company ordered them to get vaccinated.

The couple sought a medical opinion. His gynecologist sent a letter in April stating that “The safety of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available for pregnant women has not been established.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that it is “unlikely that the COVID vaccine poses a risk” for pregnant women, but officials say there is “limited data” and the effects are still being studied.

According to the CDC at least 120,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

According to the company, they always sought a cooperative path with employees on the issue of vaccination.

“It is Great Performances policy to refrain from further commenting in the media about the current litigation, except to clarify that Great Performances has not violated the law,” said spokeswoman Shelley Clark.