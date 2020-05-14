Since the coronavirus pandemic has spread throughout the world, many hospitals have been overwhelmed by the high number of patients with the disease and have had to adjust their administrative structure and staff to cope with the excessive demand. Many routine check-ups and operations have been postponed these days to try to avoid sanitary collapse, and The population has been asked not to go to medical centers unless it is an emergency.

And it was precisely an emergency, and one of a rather eccentric nature, which led Queen guitarist Brian May to end up admitted a few days ago, at 72 years old. The musician of the famous band gave his social media followers a good scare when He posted a selfie and a video in which he appeared, wearing a mask, being transferred in a wheelchair through the corridors of a hospital. However, as he himself has explained, his forced visit had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

And it is that, as surreal as it seems, The Englishman suffered an accident while practicing one of his passions, gardening, which ended up seriously damaging his buttocks. This is how he explained his entry in the long message with which he has accompanied his publication, and in which he has also taken the opportunity to make a diagnosis of the current situation: “Reality check! For me. No, the virus hasn’t caught me yet, thank goodness. I hope you are all staying safe out there. The decision to relax the controls does not make the danger disappear suddenly, “his statement began.

Next, May explained the reasons for his silence on the networks, where he is usually quite active, in recent days: “Yes, I have been silent. The reason? In addition to being stressed out and burdened by many requests … I’ve managed to rip my ‘Gluteus Maximus’ to pieces in an overly enthusiastic gardening moment. So suddenly I found myself in a hospital doing a scan to find out exactly how much damage it had done to me. “

And as it has revealed, the results have not been positive: “It seems that I did a complete job -this happened a few days ago- and I will not be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without help, because the pain is unrelenting”. The musician has finished his message informing that he was going to disappear for a while to rest completely at home. And it ended with a request as original as the reasons why he ended up in the hospital: “Please don’t send me your sympathies, I just need some restful silence for a while. I’ll be back, but I need a complete rest.”