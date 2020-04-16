Because at the end of the day someone or something has to be responsible for everything we are experiencing. Despite the fact that scientists and researchers have been unable to conclude that the origin of the coronavirus comes from a market in Wuhan, China when someone ate a bat, that is for now the theory that is closest to the roots of the problem. And with that theory in hand, Queen guitarist Brian May has gone a step further by blaming the emergence of COVID-19 on meat culture.

On Tuesday April 14, Paul McCartney called for the closure of so-called “wet markets” in China, due to its supposed connection with the spread of the coronavirus. The Beatles legend also called the consumption of bats, which are bought and sold in these markets, as a “medieval” practice. For his part, Brian May said:

“This pandemic seemed to come from people who eat animals and it is increasingly known that eating animals is not the best for our health”, he explained to NME (via The Guardian). “We have seen more of the effects of how eating animals has brought us to our knees as a species, I think it is time to re-examine our world in a way that does not abuse other species”.

Brian May’s comments come just a few months after his decision to go vegan. The 72-year-old rock veteran plans to be “a little more preacher” about his new lifestyle change. “Because for me it is the way to go”. Describing her own relationship with veganism, May said: “I took the vegan challenge in January and have been vegan three months now. It was an experiment for me, because I had long been an animal activist, but I struggled with the fact that I was still eating them occasionally. ”.