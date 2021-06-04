Queens !, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo show in Hoy | Instagram

Black suits them more than good! The spoiled ones of Today Program, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo dazzled today with their outfits, black became the morning color this Thursday.

Since their appearance in the painting today, the beautiful drivers attracted attention by presenting themselves with the same outfit color and not only that, but they both showed off their famous legs.

The beauty Martha Galilea Montijo She did not miss the opportunity to highlight her voluminous curves in a fitted sequined dress, which although it seemed simple in style, in her it looked more than spectacular and left the well shaped legs of the Guadalajara woman bare.

On the other hand, Andrea Legarreta Martinez She was not far behind and chose for today a rather youthful outfit consisting of quite short shorts that sent all eyes to her white legs.

Both looked very beautiful although in different styles, since while Gali looked very elegant, Legarreta looked more fresh and comfortable, the truth is “there is a lot and for all tastes”.

The Hoy Program has all kinds of beauties, from the aforementioned headlines, such as the beautiful Andrea Escalona and Marisol González. However, the delight for ladies and gentlemen has also increased with the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy contest, where stars such as Michelle Vieth, Lourdes Munguía, Macky González, Aleida Núñez and many more have been seen passing.

Despite being very close friends and close friends, Montijo and Legarreta have quite different styles, the tapatia is usually quite risky with their outfits and sometimes even receives strong criticism for it; however, he continues to wear what he likes.

Galilea Montijo has also been criticized a lot lately for showing a bulging abdomen. This sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy, but everything seems to indicate not to be the case.

The actress also confessed during the program that she suffers from colitis, which causes the inflammation of her abdomen and assured that the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy contest has increased her stress and with it, increased this health problem.