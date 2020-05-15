Like Yin and Yang, everything in life is made up of dualities. We can see it today more than ever in the history of humanity. Within the pandemic chaos we find daily heroic, encouraging and joyful moments. For music lovers, having their favorite artists launch music, videos or special concerts are precisely the moments we are talking about.

Trembling with emotion, we want to share with you shortly that Queen will broadcast the legendary 1992 Tribute Concert to Freddie Mercury for AIDS Awareness.

In addition to the British wanting to make us happy, The reason for this is also to raise funds for the World Health Organization and its relief efforts COVID-19.

When, Sopitaaas? Don’t make her excited

There it goes. We are not going to wait for the end of the note to reveal the most important information … Queen’s concert will be broadcast live this coming May 15 through its YouTube page at 1:00 p.m. BUT EYE HERE: it will be available only for the next 48 hours thereafter.

So that a lot of wool is collected, for every dollar donated during the transmission, YouTube and Google, You will be entered with an extra $ 2 donation as part of your fundraiser. Nothing bad!

FridayThis Friday 15th May🚨A Special @youtubemusic Premiere Screening of The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in support of # COVID19 for @WHO 🎥

Don’t miss the chance to watch this exclusive concert for 48 hours only!

Subscribe here➡️https: //t.co/KtI0Cxk873@EagleRockEnt @The_MPT 💛 pic.twitter.com/t28nPgpzmk – Queen (@QueenWillRock) May 13, 2020

Concert Tribute to Freddie Mercury 1992

Did you see or remember this spectacular concert? The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert took place at the stadium of Wembley in London on April 20, 1992, several months after Mercury died of complications from AIDS.

The show was crazy, bringing together some of the best musicians of recent times. In addition to surviving Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, artists such as David Bowie, Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Tony Iommi, James Hetfield, Seal, George Michael, Elton John, Axl Rose and Liza Minnelli they shared the stage.

The show, which was broadcast worldwide, also featured individual presentations by Metallica, U2, Def Leppard, Guns N ’Roses and Spinal Tap.

With the money raised by the Queen concert, they helped launch Mercury Phoenix Trust, a non-profit organization that has donated more than £ 17 million to thousands of projects in 57 different countries to help fight AIDS.

