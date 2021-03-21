Queen Sofia returns to work after being vaccinated against the coronavirus

Queen sofia received the vaccine this Tuesday against Covid-19 at the El Pardo-Fuencarral Health Center because it is part of the population at risk as it is 82 years old.

After a day of rest to verify that it did not produce any side effects, he has returned to work.

His reappearance has been through a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute in New York.

In it they have debated about the roadmap that they developed during the past year and the one that they will carry out over the next few months, in which Doña Sofía has insisted on the importance of the culture of Spanish-speaking people in the United States .

On this occasion, the vaccine has not aroused any controversy, since it has complied with the protocols established by the Government since it is a population over 80 years of age. Her husband, King Juan Carlos I, and her daughters Elena and Cristina also reportedly received the first dose.