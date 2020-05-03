Members of Queen, together with Adam Lambert, launched “You Are The Champions”, whose funds will be used to fight the COVID-19 crisis

Brian May and Roger Taylor from What in together with singer Adam Lambert they presented the song “You Are The Champions“A version of his rock hit”We Are The Champions”And whose benefits will go to the fight against the global crisis of coronavirus COVID-19.

Recorded remotely from the homes of these three musicians in London and The Angels, “You Are The Champions” is dedicated to all healthcare workers who strive tirelessly around the world to mitigate the pandemic.

“Just like our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents fought for us in both world warsThese brave warriors on the front line are our new champions, “said the guitarist. Brian May it’s a statement.

The video of “You Are The Champions” alternates images of the musicians playing this new version of “We Are The Champions” with footage from medical and nurses of all the world.

One of those people that appears in the clip is Rory Taylor, daughter of Queen’s drummer, Roger taylor, who is a doctor in National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

“As a father with a daughter on the front line, I am ultraconscious of the vital work that they are doing on a daily basis to save us and to save society,” said Roger Taylor, who demanded that governments dedicate “one hundred percent of their effort” to protect health workers.

The Universal label specified that the proceeds from this issue will be donated to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the World Health Organization (who) created by the United Nations Foundation.

“‘We are The Champions’ has always been a rallying cry,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the Foundation for United Nations.

“We are grateful to Queen and Adam Lambert for using their talents to support our frontline heroes in response to COVID-19. Your contribution to this fight will lift spirits and raise critical funds for the solidarity response to COVID-19, “he added.

With information from EFE