The measures to face the coronavirus from our trenches in Mexico and in the world have been very clear, keeping our distance and staying at home is the best thing we can do these days. Thanks to the blessed technology we have a chance –even in this way– to keep in touch with our loved ones, or in this case with everyone in the world, Well, Queen has decided to do something special to cheer her fans up in the midst of the complex situation we live in.

It turns out that the remaining members of the legendary gang, Roger Taylor and Brian May (who is throwing some incredible tutorials on the guitar) with the singer Adam Lambert they published a very interesting version of one of their greatest classic, “We Are The Champions”, but just as many musicians are doing it –For example, those who participated in the One World: Together At Home concert last weekend– everyone played their part from home.

Although they sound completely powerful live, in this ‘home’ version of the song they decided to lower the intensity a littlebecause we only have May playing those iconic chords on her iconic Red Especial that we are so excited about, Taylor -as usual- giving everything behind the drums and Lambert showing the huge voice that has. Despite that, the important thing here is that this trio gave us a little hope with their song, something totally necessary.

We know that this song lifts your spirits at all times, whether at concerts or even at sporting events, but this time Queen took the time to dedicate it to all those who are currently on the front line facing the much-mentioned coronavirus.

With an emotional message, Brian May said they wanted to lift the spirits of the world and especially the health professionals who are risking their lives to save many more: “You are the champions while we all stay home, lots of encouragement and my respects to those who are coping with this disease.”

But we better not tell you more, Start the day off right and good listening to Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert playing Queen’s “We Are The Champions” below: