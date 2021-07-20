Queen of the ribbons, Daniella Chávez dresses and plays with them | Instagram

A queen! This is how the beautiful Chilean singer Daniella Chávez wore on Twitter with only ribbons, which became her favorite outfit and toy. The influencer shared a short video in which she dances twerking with just a few accessory strips on her beautiful skin.

The Bride of America’s Cup It is one of the spoiled on Instagram, but it is on Twitter where it uploads the most risque content and drives its followers even more crazy. On this occasion, the beautiful Daniella Chávez was so happy that she delighted them by raising her charms and dancing.

The sportscaster wore her beautiful and characteristic long blonde hair with some lace and ribbons, leaving much of her imposing and now famous anatomy in view of the Internet users.

Daniella Chavez She is very grateful to her audience and that is why she is constant in her publications, with or without elegant clothes, the truth is that the model also looks really stunning in any way.

The beautiful ex of Cristiano Ronaldo just delighted his followers with his walk at Disneyland, where he not only showed how much fun he had in the place, but also how good he looked in a plaid miniskirt like a schoolgirl.

To complement her style and look like Mickey Mouse’s famous girlfriend, the Televisa star placed her characteristic round ears on her head. Dany captured the best moments of her walk and shared it on her social networks.

Daniella Chávez is proud of her origins, her effort and her work, which is why she has shared on her Instagram account that a few years ago what she had to worry about at the end of the day was to have a few coins to eat and today it is able to indulge herself.