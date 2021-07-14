Queen of the jungle! Yanet García poses in small fabrics | Instagram

The beautiful model Mexican Yanet García managed to capture the looks of your millions of fans in their official accounts where I pose with very little clothes, leaving users drooling and raising the temperature of the users.

Once again the flirt influencer Mexican Yanet García is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world after sharing a photo on her official Instagram account demonstrating her great dream figure in a small set of l3nc3ria, managing to capture the eyes of all her admirers.

For a couple of years when she stopped being “the weather girl”, the 30-year-old born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to her more than 13 million followers.

It is right there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

On the other hand, Yanet García, yesterday on her official Instagram account shared an image of her from the balcony, in a set of green tones that undoubtedly raised the temperature of the network.

And the best of all is that in it you can see the great silhouette it has and the result of demanding physical training.

I’m in the jungle, “the actress also wrote in the publication.

In less than 24 hours, the publication had already exceeded 300,000 likes and endless comments from its followers.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre, later and after two years its first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo” arrived.

Without a doubt, the popularity that Yanet García has in her official accounts is really surprising since every time she makes a publication, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her great figure as well as everything she shares in the same.

Each photograph that Yanet shares on her official Instagram account becomes the favorite of her 13 million followers who are always on the lookout for the images that the girl shares.