Queen of Spring, Maribel Radiant Guard in Floral Dress

Spring Queen, Radiant Guard Maribel in Floral Dress | INSTAGRAM

It seems that Maribel Guardia does not run out of ideas when posing, nor the dresses, because, as we know, without fail, a day she shares at least one photograph of her where she looks splendid posing with her best outfits, and in each of these images We can see her wearing different outfits, pampering that has often been very spring-like.

On this occasion, the beautiful woman born in Costa Rica decided to captivate her loyal fans, posing with a beautiful floral print dress, with which she looks quite coquette Y youth, combining it with incredible stiletto-heeled shoes, which gives it that attractive touch that characterizes it so much.

Due to the fit of her textile piece, the charms of the beautiful driver stand out wholesale, because, to begin with, her hips look sensational and clearly we cannot forget to mention how small her waist looks, there is no doubt that the Gym it’s paying off, as always.

You may also be interested: Charms and spring, Maribel Guardia boasts a great body

In addition, we can highlight that his legs they look totally incredible, because helping with her cute pair of slippers, and the Chanel cut of her dress, creates the effect that her already shapely legs, look excellent wholesale.

Lately we have seen that the beautiful singer has been very happy, because in her publications she appears with a huge and beautiful smile, in addition to that the images by themselves transmit great charisma and positive energy, because of the incredible and radiant happiness of Maribel.

On this occasion, Guardia decided to accompany his photograph with the following phrase: “Let everything that makes you happy become infinite”, later, and as usual, he labeled the boutique responsible for his spring look, with which he looks radiant.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Said publication takes just a few hours posted from its official profile on Instagram, and has already managed to gather around 24 thousand “likes” and of course, the thousands of comments from its fans cannot be missed, who do not tire flatter the unique beauty of the also model.

And of course, there is no shortage of fervent admirers who thank life for such unique inner and outer beauty of Maribel, because, as we know, since the social isolation began due to the health contingency, she has not stopped writing messages of encouragement and hope. in the face of the world health situation.