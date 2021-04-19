Queen of queens, Maribel Guardia looks spectacular from home | INSTAGRAM

If there is something that brightens the day of Internet users, without a doubt it is the daily presence of Maribel Guardia in the social media, well, she usually adorns with her photographs where she looks beautiful, and poses as only she knows how to do to bring out the best angle of her charms physical.

In addition, that smile is incomparable and for this reason it has become the favorite of millions of people who stay on the sidelines of what they publish, as they are always waiting to see more and more entertainment content from the Costa Rican.

On this occasion, the pretty mother of Julián Figueroa She posed very flirtatious with an attractive casual outfit with which she showed off her splendid figure to the fullest, and left thousands of her loyal fans with their mouths open because she truly looks sensational.

The outfit is comprised of a beautiful White skirt Chanel cut, with light black details, and a short blouse with three-quarter sleeves, combining her outfit with spectacular stiletto heels and bracelet, however, the accessory that captured all eyes was the little snake that hugs her ankle.

Two were the postcards that the also model gave to her fans, in one, she posed slightly in profile and in the other from the front, without a doubt, she looks splendid at any angle and that the audience can confirm.

Accompanying the sublime images of Maribel’s beauty, the actress, as is customary, wrote a message for all her followers, which was later replicated by internet users who think in the same way as her.

“When you understand that everything is frequency, the universe becomes a symphony,” wrote the Costa Rican-born, thus causing her publication to be filled with reactions from her loyal fans, gathering more than 68,000 “likes” in a few hours.

In addition, there were those who were not left with the desire to leave their compliments and comments, such as, for example, an Internet user did not skimp on words and dedicated the following message: “Queen of queens, beautiful, elegant and totally spectacular, Maribel you are the more beautiful ”, together with the typical messages where they thank life for so much beauty of the Televisa collaborator.