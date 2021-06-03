Queen of Miss Universe, Taliana Vargas, has vitiligo

Getty Images Former Miss Universe 2008 First Finalist, Taliana Vargas, has vitiligo

Former Miss Colomba Taliana Vargas, who in Miss Universe 2008 was about to take the title as the most beautiful woman on the planet, eventually won by Venezuelan Dayana Mendoza, suffers from a skin disease called vitiligo.

The former beauty queen, who has no problem speaking openly about her condition, showed a photograph this weekend in which she showed that vitiligo has been depigmenting more parts of her body.

The former Miss Colombia has also shared other photographs in recent days, in which she shows how vitiligo, which initially began in her hands, has spread to other parts of her body, and now she has also depigmented her elbows, and parts of legs and knees.

Taliana herself shared an image in which she mentioned that she took the photo “on purpose” to show the new spots that have appeared.

In a segment of Noticias Caracol about 5 curiosities that people did not know about the former beauty queen, the Colombian made reference to her condition.

In the clip, which we share with you here, Taliana Vargas mentions in answer number 4 that she has vitiligo, and without any problem, she showed the depigmentation that the disease has caused on her hands.

The beautiful former Miss Universe participant, who has become one of the most beloved actresses on Colombian television, and who is married and the mother of a little girl and a boy, showed that vitiligo does not hurt her.

“For those who did not know, it is a lack of pigmentation in the skin, and many people do not know it. I have Michael Jackson’s disease, for people to relate, which is not really a disease, I do not feel it as a disease. Diseases are more serious things, “said the 2008 universal viceroy.

According to MayoClinic, vitiligo is a disease characterized by the depigmentation of the skin in the form of patches, that is, in a non-uniform way.

Play

Miss Colombia Universe 2008 – Taliana Vargas HDMiss Colombia Universe 2008 – Taliana Vargas. An old video but doesn’t she look good in HD 😀2010-04-20T21: 48: 19Z

“Discolored areas tend to get bigger over time. The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect the hair and the inside of the mouth ”, says the aforementioned site specialized in health matters.

“Normally, hair and skin color is determined by melanin. Vitiligo occurs when cells that make melanin die or stop working. Vitiligo affects people of all skin types, but it can be more noticeable in darker skinned people. The condition is not life threatening or contagious, ”the website added.