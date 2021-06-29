Queen of lace? Noelia is shown in a flirtatious outfit | Instagram

In one of the most recent publications of this beautiful Puerto Rican celebrity, the singer and businesswoman Noelia, appears wearing her exquisite figure wearing a flirt lace set in gray.

For the beautiful Noelia, sharing content that is at the limit of what is allowed by Instagram is surely something full of adrenaline, something that her fans love because they have the opportunity to see a little more.

Precisely Instagram has witnessed the tremendous publications that the interpreter of “Your” Y “I did not fail“Obviously, he always takes care of the smallest detail of the posts he shares, being careful not to show anything improper.

There is no doubt that any color that the coquette is wearing singer it will look perfect in it, thanks to its white skin, all garments in whatever color tend to stand out, just as it happened with this tiny and detailed outfit that she shared in a video just 22 minutes ago.

For the businessman’s wife Jorge Reynoso It is important to always look impeccable when publishing content, with which it will surely delight the pupil of its fans, being a professional in the field, it chooses very well which photographs or videos it will publish.

In the case of this video He recently published it to promote his OnlyFans page, for days he has been publishing various things related to his new Tour 2021-22, of which there are already dates in addition to having also released his new single mentioned above.

I’m waiting for you and you know where “, said Noelia.

The singer was inviting her followers to become subscribers of her OnlyFans account, where perhaps they will be able to see content a little more risque than what you will find on Instagram, like this video where it is shown with two tiny pieces with lace and from what you can see in seconds some transparencies.

Shortly before he finishes recording, he shows the bottom part of his outfit, although not much is shown, it looks so striking that surely with the desire to see a little more some users will have already decided to subscribe to their account.

So far it has more than 3 thousand reproductions in less than an hour of having shared it, without a doubt Noelia He is one of the favorite personalities of Internet users on social networks.