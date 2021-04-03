Queen of La Voz, Belinda with a new look continues to surprise | INSTAGRAM

Yes for beautiful singers Let’s go Belinda takes one of the first places and much more thanks to the fact that lately she has been arranging herself in many different ways for each transmission of the famous program The voice Kids, where he has shown that apart from being a great talent for singing, he is also a great talent for modeling different outfits.

That’s right, the beautiful artist has not stopped surprising her audience by looking better and better with different looks We recently got to see her with one that had short red hair that she had quite liked, but it seems she decided to go back to something more like street style with braids and some pretty colorful clothes.

Today we will address two videos that you placed on your Instagram, in which we could appreciate how she was singing the dressing rooms and walking as if it were a catwalk showing her charming figure for the hundreds of thousands of Internet users who came to see her.

Although the videos were not placed in the form of a publication, they could be enjoyed in their stories, a place where they entertain us by showing a little more of their daily activities and preparation for the program that by the way is being a success.

There is no doubt that the beautiful girlfriend of Christian nodal She is practically the queen of every place she attends as well as her home where she is surely spending some incredible time with her partner.

It is also important to say that both she and he are considered music and television phenomena, collaborating with different successful artists in the medium and always placing themselves in trends for some of their feats.

Despite the world situation, both Belinda and Christian Nodal have remained very positive and hard-working always looking forward trying to cope with things as best as possible, showing more and more that their love is quite real.

Despite all the beauty that their social networks share, many Internet users and people have been making theories about who they are consuming substances and other situations that have not really been confirmed but that have wanted to arouse controversy on the internet.

On this occasion, both celebrities have been talking about but not because of their sounded romance or their career, some photographs capture Christian Nodal consuming what appears to be certain substances and apparently “Beli” also keeps him company, perhaps to feel more relaxed, they comment.

2 photographs were those that a Twitter user shared, where in one of them the romantic duet is appreciated, although the first has a darker background, the “Mexican regional” is distinguished by carrying an object similar to a c! of a larger size.

His partner is considered a phenomenon in music, he has starred in collaborations with other great figures since Alejandro Fernández, passing through David Bisbal, Reik, Ana Bárbara, and even Camilo who collaborates with Belinda in the reality of vocal talents.