Brian May, the famous 72-year-old English astrophysicist and one of Queen’s most media members, suffered a terrible accident that has taken him to the hospital. Poor May severely injured her buttocks from excessive gardening work during quarantine.

This was explained by Brian May himself on his social networks:

“In addition to overstretching and harassing too many demands… I managed to tear my Gluteus Maximus to pieces in an overly enthusiastic gardening moment. Suddenly I found myself in a hospital being scanned to find out exactly how much I was damaged. It turns out I did a complete job. ”

To avoid speculation, May is clear in pointing out that her time in the hospital is not due to the coronavirus, in addition to pointing out that she will not be able to walk in a long time and, which shows the damage caused, she will not be able to “sleep without much help , because the pain is relentless. ”

Please don’t send me messages of compassion, I just need restful silence for a while, but I need complete rest. ”

Despite being world famous for Queen, May’s academic career is outstanding. He is one of the experts in the study of the zodiacal light, that is, a very light strip of luminosity formed by millimeter-sized particles of space dust that are the source of light in the night sky on moonless nights, which is best seen at sunset or before sunrise, as a faint glow that we can see along the plane of the ecliptic where the constellations of the Zodiac are located. This light is formed by the dispersion of the sun’s glare on the dust that floats in space.

In 2015, for being one of the experts in zodiac light, Brian May was recruited by NASA to be part of the New Horizons media mission, a ship whose purpose was to explore in detail the dwarf planet Pluto

.