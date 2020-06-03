The followers of Queen Letizia wanted to see her dazzle again in her usual outfits who fall in love. And dusting off a white polka dot dress on a black background that he used last January, he returned to shine with his particular elegance.

The queen of Spain taking refuge in the scenario her country is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic, He turned his styling around and decided to adopt a work look with austere garments and neutral colors that marked his attachment to the difficult national situation.

Blazers and dark tapered pants, combined with low-heeled shoes on most occasions, was the very basic wardrobe that the queen showed in each of her appearances via video calls in her three-month confinement in the palace and in her first few Departures.

The doors of the Zarzuela opened after more than two months of quarantine and Queen Letizia and her husband, King Felipe VI received a group of social entrepreneurs and start-up founders in a pleasant conversation, Vanitatis magazine reported.

Making use of the recycling of design of his most precious outfits, he returned to a dress with posed with the members of the Spanish handball team.

Queen Letizia returned, who makes a dress trend

Despite the fact that the queen who gave a chair in fashion was missed, the coronavirus crisis greatly affected Spain with thousands of deaths and collapsed hospitals, which made His Majesty will show himself according to the national mourning which has been maintained for 10 days since last May 27.

Although he returned to wear a dress, she did it under the black color with a midi garment, Featuring a crossover neckline and an adjustable belt with a slim ribbon of the same fabric, which gives that defined touch to his slim waist, keeping the safety measures of healthy distance and with his mask, in front of the group of guests who attended the meeting.

A wide mid-calf skirt gave Letizia that elegant look in a two-tone design that she combined with beautiful high-heeled shoes, undercut in keeping with the summer season.

Round diamond earrings the queen chose as her accessories, along with her inseparable Karen Hallam ring, a very special gift from her daughters Leonor and Sofia.

