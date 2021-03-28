Queen Letizia and her stunning feather corset

Just a few days ago, we witnessed an important event in Spanish royalty as Princess Leonor presided over her first solo act. On this occasion, his parents have also made a notable appearance that, as always, has been analyzed in detail by the world press. This is the first International State trip in the middle of a pandemic made by Queen Letizia and King Felipe to Andorra, in which the Spanish monarch captivated the public with one of her most commented garments from her wardrobe in recent years.