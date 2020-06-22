Queen Isabel, Felipe and Carlos at risk: Mhoni Vidente | Reform

Prince William will come to the throne in the coming months predicts the famous Mhoni Seer; However, he clarifies that not everything will be rosy since for this to happen there will be many tr @ g3dias in royalty.

In the words of the Cuban, there are very powerful people who move those interests and do not want old kings in power, so Queen Isabel, Felipe and Carlos are serious.

Saying the famous, many tr @ g3dias and tears for royalty come, all with the aim of Prince William finally coming to power, something that points out, Isabel has been delaying as much as possible.

Prince William, 38 years old, who already wants to be king, but the queen does not want to leave him yet, is keeping him on « stand by », Mhoni began to share.

It was in a video on his YouTube account that the star pointed out that it will be the tragedies who give the way to the crown to the husband of Kate Middlenton.

But a tr @ g3dia is approaching in the realm of the royalty of England, the great enlightened will begin to completely remove great kings, Queen Elizabeth, King Felipe, her son Carlos, tr @ g3dias are coming in the English monarchy so that Prince William comes to power in the coming months.

Mhoni Vidente pointed out that strong things are coming to light so that the energies in the world are completely reactivated and these events will be part of it.